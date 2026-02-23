Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

OFW bound for Singapore arrested at NAIA for bigamy

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: PNP Aviation Security Group/FB

A 56-year-old overseas Filipino worker was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after authorities discovered he had an active arrest warrant for bigamy.

In a news release, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) said the man was preparing to fly to Singapore on Feb. 20 when he was intercepted during routine immigration screening.

Court records confirmed that the Alias Order of Arrest, issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 8 in Manila, remained valid, with bail set at ₱24,000.

Under Article 349 of the Revised Penal Code, bigamy, or entering into a second or subsequent marriage without ending the first one, is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment from 6 years and 1 day to 12 years.

Officers from NAIA Police Station 1 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – National Capital Region Field Unit formally served the warrant. The suspect is now in custody of CIDG NCRFU-SMMDFU for documentation and further legal proceedings.

“Airports are not exit points from accountability. We see to it that those with standing warrants face the full process of the law,” PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Dionisio Bartolome Jr. said.

