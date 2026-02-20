Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Food Bank aims to distribute 8 million meals during Ramadan

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: WAM

The UAE Food Bank has launched its “Bank of Goodness in the Month of Giving” campaign, aiming to provide eight million meals from surplus food to beneficiaries in the UAE and abroad during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Through five initiatives, including “Charity Fridge,” “My Home Without Waste,” “Meer Al Khair,” “Zabeel Iftar,” and “Recycle, Re-life,” the campaign targets different segments of society, promotes responsible food consumption, and reduces food waste, according to a news report from WAM.

The campaign, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Charity Fridge initiative gives individuals and organizations a convenient way to donate leftover food from iftar and suhoor meals. Specially placed refrigerators in residential neighborhoods allow people to safely deposit excess food, which is then collected and distributed to those in need.

Meanwhile, “My Home Without Waste” encourages households to store and reuse food responsibly through guidance from leading chefs to avoid spoilage and food waste.

On the other hand, the Meer Al Khair program supports families facing financial difficulties by providing complete food parcels containing essential items, while Zabeel Iftar offers collective iftar meals for workers at Zabeel Park.

The Recycle, Re-life initiative, in partnership with the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative Ne’ma and ReLoop by Ecyclex, focuses on maximizing the use of surplus food from hotels and other establishments. Edible food is redistributed to those in need, while non-edible food is converted into organic compost.

