UAE leaders pardon over 3,000 prisoners during Ramadan

In a gesture marking the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, leaders across the United Arab Emirates have ordered the release of 3,260 prisoners from correctional and punitive institutions across the country.

According to a report from WAM, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 1,856 inmates of various nationalities from Dubai’s correctional facilities.

In a similar move, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, pardoned 134 prisoners from the emirate’s institutions, while H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, released 738 inmates in recognition of their good behavior.

In Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler, ordered the release of 407 prisoners and pledged to settle their financial liabilities. In Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler, pardoned 125 inmates.

A long-standing tradition during Ramadan and other holy occasions, the pardons allow inmates the opportunity to rebuild their lives and reunite with their families.