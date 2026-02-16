Pag-IBIG backs precast housing with Megawide, targets over 7,000 units in two years

Pag-IBIG Fund highlighted the role of public-private partnerships and modern construction technology in accelerating socialized housing delivery as officials joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the ceremonial launch of a precast manufacturing facility in Taytay, Rizal on Monday, Feb. 16.

The facility, operated by Megawide Construction Corporation, will produce precast housing components for Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (Expanded 4PH) developments financed by Pag-IBIG Fund, enabling faster construction of quality socialized housing units within reach of many Filipino families.

The launch, held in line with the anniversary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, showcased how industrialized construction methods can help deliver more homes faster under the Marcos administration’s flagship housing program.

“In line with President Marcos’ directive to expand access to affordable, decent housing, we are pushing modern construction methods like precast so we can deliver safe, quality homes faster for Filipino families,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “By speeding up housing delivery, we not only provide more Filipinos with homes, but we also help create jobs, sustain construction activity, and stimulate the economy.”

During the tour, the President and housing agency officials viewed the precast production line and housing components being manufactured for Expanded 4PH projects. Precast construction allows major building elements such as walls, slabs, beams and columns to be produced simultaneously in a controlled plant environment, helping improve quality checks and shorten construction schedules at the project site.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said that, consistent with the agency’s mandate, it provides long-term housing finance that helps stimulate the housing industry, including support for projects that enable developers to adopt faster, more efficient building methods while keeping home loan payments within reach of its members.

“Today, we witnessed a major step forward in strengthening socialized housing through the adoption of modern construction technology,” Acosta said. “In line with our mandate to provide sustainable financing for the country’s housing industry, we support projects like this to speed up construction, improve efficiency, and deliver quality homes that remain affordable for Filipino families.”

“Through our partnership with Megawide Construction Corporation, we expect to build more than 7,000 housing units in just two years—or even sooner—while ensuring strong returns that help protect and grow our members’ savings,” she added.

Pag-IBIG Fund said it invested P10 billion in Megawide preferred shares in 2025 to support the construction of 7,143 housing units in medium-rise residential developments under the Expanded 4PH in Cavite, with a robust 9% annual return intended to help sustain competitive dividends for its members’ savings.

The agency has also approved P27.12 billion in various housing development financing, of which P8.5 billion has been released. This is expected to support the construction of 21,022 socialized housing units, further advancing housing delivery under the Expanded 4PH Program.

In 2025, Pag-IBIG Fund released a record P140.54 billion in housing loans, benefiting 90,727 Filipino workers who secured new homes or improved their current homes, as the Expanded 4PH continues to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing nationwide.