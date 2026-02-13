Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE airports achieve record highs in 2025

The UAE’s aviation sector reached new highs in 2025, as airports across the UAE reported record passenger numbers, increased flight movements, and stronger cargo volumes.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled 95.2 million passengers during the year, its busiest on record and the highest annual international passenger traffic ever reported by an airport. Passenger numbers rose 3.1 percent from 2024, while flight movements climbed to nearly 455,000. Baggage volumes also reached an all-time high of 86.75 million, according to a report from WAM.

DXB now connects travelers to 291 destinations in 110 countries, served by more than 100 international airlines.

In Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport contributed to record passenger traffic across the emirate’s five airports, which exceeded 33 million for the year. The capital’s main airport served 8.59 million passengers in the fourth quarter, up 13.8 percent from 2024. Cargo volumes across Abu Dhabi airports reached nearly 770,000 metric tons.

Sharjah International Airport also reported strong growth, with passenger numbers rising nearly 14 percent to 19.48 million. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport surpassed the one-million-passenger mark for the first time, handling about 1.3 million travelers. The airport expanded its scheduled services to 16 international destinations, including routes to South Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

