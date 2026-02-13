Latest NewsCommunity NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in UAE announces office hours for Ramadan

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin24 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates will operate on reduced hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it said in an advisory.

The Embassy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, slightly shorter than the previous 3:30 p.m. closing, while the Friday schedule remains unchanged at 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Regular office hours will resume after Eid al-Fitr.

Public and private sectors across the UAE have also announced reduced working hours for Ramadan, which is expected to begin Feb. 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

