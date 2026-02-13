Philippine Embassy in UAE announces office hours for Ramadan

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates will operate on reduced hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it said in an advisory.

The Embassy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, slightly shorter than the previous 3:30 p.m. closing, while the Friday schedule remains unchanged at 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Regular office hours will resume after Eid al-Fitr.

Public and private sectors across the UAE have also announced reduced working hours for Ramadan, which is expected to begin Feb. 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the moon.