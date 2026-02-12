Latest NewsNews

Father of student who died near LRT-1 station in QC declines to file charges against driver

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

The father of the student who died after falling near a station of the LRT-1 along EDSA in Quezon City has decided not to pursue legal action against the driver initially linked to the incident.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the driver was released from custody on Thursday after the victim’s father submitted a notarized statement confirming he would no longer file a complaint. Authorities explained that the driver had been held temporarily as part of standard procedures while investigators reviewed evidence.

Police said their initial findings, including CCTV footage analysis, showed no clear indication of negligence on the driver’s part. They also noted that the driver fully cooperated with investigators throughout the process.

The QCPD extended condolences to the victim’s family and assured the public that the investigation would remain fair and transparent. The 23-year-old male student died Wednesday morning after reportedly falling near the LRT-1 station along the EDSA-Congressional Avenue area.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jaya House fire

Jaya and husband Gary Gotidoc to renew wedding vows in church after 20 years

12 seconds ago
633619163 1465901418915948 2234245701159076143 n

Sharon Cuneta teases President Marcos Jr. over 2022 running mate during gala event

7 mins ago
distance learning online class generic

UAE launches child digital safety council to strengthen protection of kids online

29 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai Court orders employer to cover Dh216,000 medical bill for uninsured injured worker

33 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button