Father of student who died near LRT-1 station in QC declines to file charges against driver

The father of the student who died after falling near a station of the LRT-1 along EDSA in Quezon City has decided not to pursue legal action against the driver initially linked to the incident.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the driver was released from custody on Thursday after the victim’s father submitted a notarized statement confirming he would no longer file a complaint. Authorities explained that the driver had been held temporarily as part of standard procedures while investigators reviewed evidence.

Police said their initial findings, including CCTV footage analysis, showed no clear indication of negligence on the driver’s part. They also noted that the driver fully cooperated with investigators throughout the process.

The QCPD extended condolences to the victim’s family and assured the public that the investigation would remain fair and transparent. The 23-year-old male student died Wednesday morning after reportedly falling near the LRT-1 station along the EDSA-Congressional Avenue area.