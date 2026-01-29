Did you know: You can now bid on Pag-IBIG homes online

Pag-IBIG Fund members can now bid online for acquired assets, including foreclosed homes, residential lots, and condominium units offered at below-market prices nationwide.

Through its Online Public Auction, users can browse the list of available properties on the Pag-IBIG Fund website, register for a Buyer ID, and submit their bids online, making the process accessible through mobile phone or laptop.

The digital platform is open to both Pag-IBIG members and non-members, including overseas Filipino workers, who can participate from anywhere in the world. Members may also enjoy discounts of up to 45% on Pag-IBIG-acquired assets through bulk and group sales.

To join the auction, participants must secure a Buyer ID by submitting a valid government-issued ID, an active Philippine mobile number, and a valid email address.

Buyers may choose from three payment options: cash payable within 30 days, short-term installment payable within 12 months, or long-term installment of up to 30 years.