UAE to light up in Kuwait flag colors to celebrate friendship

As part of the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever” week, residents and visitors across the UAE can enjoy spectacular visual displays celebrating decades of friendship between the two nations.

Iconic landmarks across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah will be illuminated in the colors of the Kuwaiti flag from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2026, WAM reported.

In Dubai, fireworks will light up the skies over Burj Al Arab and Dubai Festival City on Jan. 29, offering a stunning start to the week-long celebrations. Additional drone displays will take place at Marsa Boulevard in Dubai on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will come alive with daily drone shows at Yas Bay Waterfront, while a sailboat parade featuring 20 decorated vessels carrying the UAE and Kuwait flags will take place across the city’s waters.

Special activities, discounts across Abu Dhabi

Yas Island, in collaboration with Miral, will host a variety of events and entertainment activities, alongside special discounts on admissions to the island’s landmarks exclusively for UAE and Kuwaiti citizens. Kuwaiti visitors will also enjoy free entry to the Sheikh Zayed Festival and warm welcomes at Zayed International Airport, complete with fun activities and souvenirs.

Additional celebrations will take place across Abu Dhabi malls, the Children’s Library, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Heritage Village, and Al Ain Oasis, complemented by special discounts at cultural and tourist destinations including Qasr Al Hosn, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and the Natural History Museum.

Visitors can enjoy these fireworks and light shows alongside concerts, exhibitions, and other cultural events, creating a full week of celebration across the Emirates.