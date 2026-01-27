Philippines reaffirms support for migrant workers at global labor conference in Saudi Arabia

The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and empowering migrant workers during the 3rd Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) held Jan. 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Labor Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac joined officials from more than 120 countries at the event, hosted by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The conference, themed “Future in Progress,” focused on emerging labor market trends, policy innovations, and the future of work.

Cacdac noted the importance of investing in people and partnerships, saying, “Skills development and sustained dialogue are no longer optional—they are essential.”

In a news release, the DMW said this representation underscores the efforts of the agency to promote the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad while supporting skills development and decent work for all, including domestic workers.

Joining Cacdac were DMW Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr., Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, DMW Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito Fermin, and labor attachés in Saudi Arabia Dominador A. Salanga, Fidel A. Macauyag, and Solaiman C. Mutia.

The GLMC is an annual gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss challenges, solutions, and developments in the global labor market.