Latest NewsCommunity NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine envoy presents credentials to King of Bahrain

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Bahrain News Agency

His Excellency Gines Jaime Ricardo D. Gallaga formally presented his credentials to the King of Bahrain as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Philippines to Bahrain.

On Jan. 20, Gallaga presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a ceremony at Sakhir Palace.

During the meeting, Gallaga conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s policies, as well as the hospitality and treatment extended to more than 55,000 Filipinos living and working in the country.

Gallaga succeeded H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, who previously served as chargé d’affaires ad interim in Bahrain.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

0 02 06 038e443232d9dfc91434d08754d48b83931ec1775e3bf5412e102cd1804fd26b b4dda6fb745a50ad 63a2c6c5ac

Philippines reaffirms support for migrant workers at global labor conference in Saudi Arabia

31 seconds ago
sia

Fly Singapore Airlines A380 from Dubai with limited-time special fares

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 48 1

UAE condoles with PH after ferry capsizes in Basilan, leaving 18 dead

5 hours ago
iStock 2231667293

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds tourists of new entry rules in Georgia

6 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button