Philippine envoy presents credentials to King of Bahrain

His Excellency Gines Jaime Ricardo D. Gallaga formally presented his credentials to the King of Bahrain as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Philippines to Bahrain.

On Jan. 20, Gallaga presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a ceremony at Sakhir Palace.

During the meeting, Gallaga conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s policies, as well as the hospitality and treatment extended to more than 55,000 Filipinos living and working in the country.

Gallaga succeeded H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, who previously served as chargé d’affaires ad interim in Bahrain.