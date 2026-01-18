Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi named world’s safest city for 10th consecutive year

Kristine Erika Agustin

Abu Dhabi has once again been named the world’s safest city, marking the 10th consecutive year it has topped the list of the online database Numbeo.

The city recorded a crime index of 11.0 and a safety index of 89.0 in 2026. The survey, which compiled responses from more than 170,000 people across 8,084 cities worldwide, found that most residents feel very safe in Abu Dhabi.

Concerns about crime in Abu Dhabi were reported as very low across the board. Fears of home burglary (8.9), muggings or robbery (9.0), car theft (8.3), and attacks (9.9) all fell in the “very low” range, according to Numbeo’s scoring system. Safety perceptions were high both during the day and at night, with scores of 92 and 87, respectively.

Other indicators of low crime included worries about physical attacks motivated by race, ethnicity, gender, or religion (10.0), property crimes such as vandalism and theft (10.7), violent crimes (8.9), and corruption or bribery (16.9).

Following Abu Dhabi on the safety rankings were Ras al-Khaimah and Ajman, both with crime indices of 13.5 and safety scores of 86.5, and Sharjah with a crime index of 15.5 and safety score of 84.5.

Meanwhile, Dubai ranked sixth with a crime index of 16.1 and safety score of 83.9.

Numbeo collects data through surveys that assess perceived crime levels, changes in crime over time, safety perceptions during daylight and nighttime, and concerns about theft, violence, and bias-motivated attacks. The platform provides a global comparison of crime and safety conditions for cities worldwide.

