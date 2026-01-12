First Lady Liza Marcos visits Dubai Chambers to strengthen economic ties

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met with top officials of Dubai Chambers to discuss ways to strengthen ties between Dubai and the Philippines.

The meeting, attended by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO, focused on creating new opportunities for Philippine companies to grow and expand internationally.

Al Mansoori said the visit reflects a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration between the two business communities and reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ support for Filipino companies.

“We are committed to supporting Philippine companies and enabling them to expand regionally and internationally by leveraging Dubai’s competitive advantages, including its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly environment,” Al Mansoori said through WAM.

The visit builds on recent initiatives by Dubai Chamber in the Philippines, including a trade mission with 17 Dubai-based companies, a business forum in Manila attended by more than 300 participants, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote trade and investment partnerships.