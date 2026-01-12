Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

First Lady Liza Marcos visits Dubai Chambers to strengthen economic ties

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met with top officials of Dubai Chambers to discuss ways to strengthen ties between Dubai and the Philippines.

The meeting, attended by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO, focused on creating new opportunities for Philippine companies to grow and expand internationally.

Al Mansoori said the visit reflects a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration between the two business communities and reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ support for Filipino companies.

“We are committed to supporting Philippine companies and enabling them to expand regionally and internationally by leveraging Dubai’s competitive advantages, including its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly environment,” Al Mansoori said through WAM.

The visit builds on recent initiatives by Dubai Chamber in the Philippines, including a trade mission with 17 Dubai-based companies, a business forum in Manila attended by more than 300 participants, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote trade and investment partnerships.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

612505160 1181223890844741 5310725817867286567 n

Over 4,700 Filipinos served during third leg of OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

2 hours ago
0a419bb5 9315 492d b703 a0c7286a1b28

China Southern Airlines offers up to 10% discount on group flights to China

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 30

Sharjah court convicts lawyer for breach of trust over misappropriated client funds

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 49 1

UAE warns of WhatsApp “zero-day” hack via single call

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button