Fujairah Police Launch 2026 traffic safety campaign “Towards a Safe Road for All Users”

Fujairah Police have kicked off their first quarterly traffic campaign for 2026 under the slogan “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users”, aiming to enhance road safety and curb risky behaviour on the emirate’s roads.

Led by the Traffic and Patrols Department, the campaign began on January 1 and will run for three months as part of the annual traffic awareness plan approved by the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police.

Authorities said the initiative supports the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring safe mobility through modern traffic systems while fostering a culture of road safety through awareness programs and on-the-ground initiatives targeting all road users.

The campaign emphasizes strict adherence to traffic laws to protect lives and property, improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, and reduce dangerous driving practices, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Special focus is being placed on motorcyclists, given the higher risks associated with unsafe riding habits and their key role in the road safety ecosystem.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, stressed that strict compliance with safe riding standards is essential to protect both riders and other road users. He highlighted hazardous practices such as:

• Sudden swerving and speeding

• Weaving between vehicles

• Performing stunts on public roads

• Riding on rear wheels

Brigadier Al Dhannhani also reiterated the mandatory use of protective helmets for riders and passengers. Violators face a Dh500 fine and four traffic points on their driving record.