BI arrests Chinese fugitive linked to meth lab in Rizal

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a Chinese fugitive who was later found to be allegedly heading a methamphetamine laboratory in Rizal.

The fugitive, identified as Shi Chunfang, was apprehended on December 14 in a residential area in Taytay, Rizal.

According to reports, Shi is wanted by Chinese authorities for kidnapping, with a standing warrant issued by the Public Security Bureau of Jinjiang City in 2024. The BI said it was also informed by the Chinese Embassy that Shi’s passport had already been cancelled, rendering him an undocumented alien.

Shi is likewise the subject of a blacklist order issued in January and a watchlist order issued in July for being an undesirable alien. Arrested with him was Shuguang Fan, 37, who is under an order to leave issued by the BI in 2023 due to his prolonged and unexplained stay in the country.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado denied reports claiming that Shi was released and later rearrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

“This fugitive remains in BI custody, after we received government intelligence reports that he is involved in the production of methamphetamine in the Philippines,” Viado said. “We were informed that he is a kingpin in the illicit drug industry, heading a shabu laboratory while posing as an ordinary citizen,” he added.

Viado said the Chinese Embassy had requested Shi’s expedited deportation, and he was initially scheduled to be deported on December 16. However, the deportation was cancelled after authorities received intelligence information linking him to illegal drug activities, allowing further investigation and the possible filing of local cases.

“We cannot allow this person to just leave the country and not face his crimes here,” Viado said. “This is a clear attempt to escape liability, and we will not be complicit to that,” he added.

Viado said he immediately coordinated the matter with the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, noting apparent attempts by ill-motivated individuals to muddle the incident, as Shi is reportedly an influential community leader in Rizal.

“The cancellation of the implementation of his deportation will ensure that he will not evade justice,” Viado said. “We are now in close coordination with the Philippine National Police for the possible filing of criminal cases against Shi.”

The BI said Shi has been returned to its custody and will remain detained at the agency’s facility in Muntinlupa City.