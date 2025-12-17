PNP names fiancé of missing QC bride-to-be as person of interest

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has identified the fiancé of a missing bride-to-be in Quezon City as a person of interest (POI) in the ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) spokesperson Police Major Jennifer Gannaban said Mark Arjay Reyes, the fiancé of Sherra de Juan, was tagged as a POI due to his proximity to the case, but stressed that this does not mean he is a suspect.

“[Person of Interest] po siya pero not necessarily na suspect na. Si Mark kasi ang last na kasama, at fiancée kaya naituring na POI,” Gannaban said in a message to GMA News Online.

She explained that in police procedure, a person of interest is someone being examined for information and is not automatically implicated in a crime, unlike a suspect who is under direct suspicion and may face charges.

Gannaban said authorities continue to pursue all possible leads to locate De Juan, who has been missing since Wednesday.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang investigation pa din hanggang sa makakuha po ng lead kung ano talaga ang nangyari kay Ms. Sheera,” she added.

De Juan reportedly went missing after informing Reyes that she was heading out to buy shoes for their upcoming wedding. The couple was scheduled to be married on December 14.

Earlier, police said they have not found indications of foul play in her disappearance. Investigators are also reviewing footage of a woman believed to be De Juan boarding a bus along Commonwealth Avenue on Saturday morning as part of their efforts to trace her whereabouts.