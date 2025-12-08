MMDA urges uniform truck ban hours and open subdivision roads to ease Christmas traffic

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is calling for coordinated traffic management among Metro Manila and nearby local government units (LGUs), including uniform truck ban hours, to prevent gridlocks during the holiday season.

Victor Nuñez, MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group director, highlighted the recent six-hour traffic jam on Marcos Highway as a reason for stricter coordination. He urged LGUs to avoid implementing independent policies and for temporary permits for Christmas bazaars to consider traffic impact.

Nuñez also suggested allowing certain subdivision roads along Marcos Highway to be open to the public during peak hours to reduce congestion. The MMDA plans to assist LGUs in recalibrating traffic lights and evaluating U-turn slot positions along major thoroughfares.

The agency noted that EDSA’s vehicle volume continues to rise, reaching 429,000 vehicles on a recent payday, above the usual daily average of 408,000. The MMDA encourages commuters to use public transport like the MRT and bus carousel, and urged private vehicle owners not to block alternative routes.

Malls in Metro Manila have also adjusted operating hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help ease traffic during the holiday rush.