Philippine Embassy in UAE to close on Dec. 8 for Feast of the Immaculate Conception

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

In a Facebook advisory, the Embassy advised the public to direct inquiries and requests for immediate assistance to the following contacts:

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

SMS, Call, or WhatsApp:

Assistance to Nationals: +971 504438003

Consular and Other Concerns: +971 508137836

Migrant Workers Office: +971 56 270 9157

The embassy urged Filipinos in the UAE to plan ahead and reach out through the listed channels for urgent matters.