Philippine Embassy in UAE to close on Dec. 8 for Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin56 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

In a Facebook advisory, the Embassy advised the public to direct inquiries and requests for immediate assistance to the following contacts:

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

SMS, Call, or WhatsApp:

  • Assistance to Nationals: +971 504438003
  • Consular and Other Concerns: +971 508137836
  • Migrant Workers Office: +971 56 270 9157

The embassy urged Filipinos in the UAE to plan ahead and reach out through the listed channels for urgent matters.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

