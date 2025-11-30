Latest NewsNewsPH News

NBI dismantles cyber-scamming hub, arrests Chinese national in Parañaque

Leana Bernardo

The National Bureau of Investigation–Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) has dismantled a cyber-scamming hub inside a Parañaque condominium, arresting Chinese national Li Zhenjie for alleged violation of Section 4 of Republic Act 12010, the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, in connection with the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The operation followed a tip regarding a highly coordinated scam group that spoofed U.S. law enforcement numbers and impersonated agents from the New Haven Police Department and the FBI.

The suspects allegedly extorted money from American victims, demanding $3,000–$5,000 in cryptocurrency sent to an account under the alias “General” in exchange for supposedly suppressing a nationwide online arrest warrant.

NBI-CCD agents obtained a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data from the Makati Regional Trial Court on November 20. The following day, investigators, with the assistance of condominium security, raided the unit, seizing devices containing social engineering scripts and arresting Li.

The NBI described the operation as a significant disruption of a transnational cybercrime network.

