How recognition drives career growth, motivates OFWs, highlighted during TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar

The first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Qatar showcased how professional recognition can motivate overseas Filipino workers to excel in their careers abroad.

In her motivational speech, “Level Up, Kabayan! How Recognition Turns Hard Work Into Honor,” Dr. Analiza T. Binondo, PhD, ECE, Senior Business Specialist for Delivery Integration & Operational Readiness at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, highlighted how acknowledging effort and achievement can inspire career advancement while encouraging positive contributions to communities.

Dr. Binondo, a recipient of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2024, shared insights from her own career journey, illustrating how resilience, continuous learning, and commitment can turn hard work into meaningful accomplishments.

Recognitions such as the TFT Watchlist Awards, she noted, go beyond personal accolades and serve as tools to foster leadership, mentorship, and wider influence among Filipino professionals overseas. Being acknowledged often opens doors to new opportunities, strengthens one’s credibility, and can lead to promotions, salary increases, and greater professional responsibility.

She emphasized that recognition can create a ripple effect—motivating not just the awardee, but also others to pursue professional growth, raise standards in their fields, and actively support the Filipino community abroad.

The forum was part of the wider TFT Watchlist Awards, which debuted in Qatar and Kuwait this year, to honor exceptional Filipino professionals across the Middle East and highlight their contributions to their respective fields and communities.

