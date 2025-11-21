BurJuman Mall announces multi-year transformation progress, launches new brand campaign ‘right in the heart’

BurJuman Mall, a Dubai original since 1991, has unveiled its new consumer-facing brand campaign, ‘Right in the Heart’, following a comprehensive, multi-year transformation programme that has redefined the mall’s experience, design, and positioning. The redevelopment, initiated in 2023, was guided by extensive consumer research and insights into changing retail and lifestyle behaviours, ensuring BurJuman remains a relevant, super-regional destination positioned at the intersection of lifestyle, leisure, and retail excellence.

Backed by an investment, the phased transition has refreshed more than 75,000 sqm of retail and public space and delivered significant improvements in comfort, connectivity, and brand variety. The framework was built around four pillars – product, retail mix, digital enhancement, and positioning, with each element designed to translate strategic intent into measurable enhancement.

Each of these projects and transformations has contributed to a double digit increase in footfall in 2025 versus last year and a noticeable uplift in dwell time and conversion. Mall sales has also seen a double-digit increase compared to 2024, underscoring the strength of BurJuman’s refreshed tenant mix and customer experience strategy: the right brands, in the right location, serving the evolving needs of Dubai’s shoppers.

Commenting on the transformation, Ghaith Shocair, CEO, BurJuman Mall, said: “This transformation represents far more than a physical redevelopment; it marks a renewed chapter for BurJuman Mall. Over the past years, we have redefined what it means to be a destination that brings people together, strengthening our connection with visitors, tenants, and partners. As we look ahead, with the launch of our new metro entrance and the next phase of our evolution, our focus remains on accessibility, experience, and innovation. Right in the Heart captures this renewed energy as a campaign that reflects who we are today and the direction in which we’re headed.”

Architecturally, BurJuman Mall has introduced new and realigned escalators and travelator networks throughout the mall, improving vertical mobility and sightlines. Redesigned entrances and circulation zones now make access faster and more intuitive. A once-seldom-used aesthetic staircase has been transformed to enhance visitor flow, while the newly created Entrance 5 offers direct access to Level 1 from the Al Mankhool side, improving convenience and connectivity. At the main Entrance 3, a new escalator network and a forthcoming elevator will ensure seamless movement between the Ground Floor and Level 3. The mall has also added two new washrooms & more seating zones to enhance customer experience.

The redeveloped food court and outdoor terrace dining area, The Deck, now feature expanded seating, abundant greenery, and natural light, reflecting Dubai’s growing appetite for open, social dining environments.

The retail mix has been modernised to balance international anchor brands with regional and emerging concepts. Approx.70 new additions include Centrepoint, Puma, Anta, Home Box, R&B, Mia by Tanishq, Emax, Vero Moda, Nysaa, X Beauty, Terranova, Steve Madden, Louis Philippe, Rivoli Group & Titan Eye+, alongside further dining expansions in the recently launched Food Pavilion. These additions effectively raised the mall occupancy to about 90%, serving Dubai’s diverse population, from residents and working professionals to families and have helped drive consistent footfall growth.

Digital integration has further enhanced visitor convenience. Ticketless paid parking, interactive directories, vertical totems, and a new digital gift card platform make shopping and navigation seamless.

Designed for the community, the mall successfully repurposed two spaces, B Hub and B Hive, multifunctional spaces designed for collaboration, creativity, and leisure. Since its 2025 opening, B Hive alone has welcomed an average of 10,000 visitors each month and achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72%, underscoring the mall’s growing relevance among Dubai’s urban audience.

In addition to these physical upgrades, BurJuman Mall also revisited its brand essence in 2023, marking the start of its transformation journey. The renewed positioning focuses on uplifting everyday lives through meaningful experiences, a purpose reflected in the creation of dynamic, experience-led spaces that encourage interaction, creativity, and a sense of belonging. This philosophy continues to strengthen BurJuman’s identity as a destination shaped by people, design, and discovery – a Dubai original evolving with the city it has served for over three decades.

The ‘Right in the Heart’ campaign serves as the emotional articulation of this evolution, positioning BurJuman Mall as both a physical and emotional centre for its visitors; a place where lifestyle, culture, and connection converge. The campaign was unveiled with the launch of its official brand film, capturing the mall’s transformation and renewed spirit. Rolled out across digital, outdoor, radio, metro, and in-mall channels, the campaign is supported by a new website and an experiential walkthrough with QR-enabled storytelling installations for visitors to explore the “then and now” of major spaces, bringing the transformation narrative to life.

Centrally located in Bur Dubai with direct metro connectivity and a loyal visitor base of more than 24 million annually, BurJuman Mall continues to play an essential role in Dubai’s retail ecosystem. The completion of its transformation and the launch of Right in the Heart reaffirm its legacy while positioning it for sustained growth and renewed appeal among discerning shoppers, global brands, and the next generation of Dubai’s urban consumers.