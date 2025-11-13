UAE Cybersecurity Council alerts public to new WhatsApp hack

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued a warning against a dangerous “zero-day” cyberattack that enables hackers to gain access to smartphones through a single WhatsApp call from an unknown number even if the user does not answer.

According to the council, a zero-day attack takes advantage of an undiscovered security flaw before developers can patch it. In this case, cybercriminals can exploit the vulnerability to steal a user’s personal photos, messages, and account fingerprints simply by placing a call.

To minimize risks, the council advised users to follow six key safety measures:

1. Block calls from unknown numbers

2. Avoid clicking on suspicious links

3. Use only trusted security apps

4. Rely on official sources for information

5. Keep WhatsApp regularly updated

6. Enable two-step verification

The agency warned that such attacks can instantly activate vulnerabilities without the user’s knowledge, often leaving victims unaware that their device has been compromised.

It also urged individuals, especially those in government and critical sectors, to strengthen their device security by enabling multi-factor authentication, updating systems regularly, and avoiding personal devices for sensitive communications.

The council reminded the public to stay vigilant against fake websites designed to steal personal data, money, or identity. Users are encouraged to verify suspicious links through the council’s official safety portal: staysafe.csc.gov.ae/home.