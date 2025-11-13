Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE Cybersecurity Council alerts public to new WhatsApp hack

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo29 seconds ago

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued a warning against a dangerous “zero-day” cyberattack that enables hackers to gain access to smartphones through a single WhatsApp call from an unknown number even if the user does not answer.

According to the council, a zero-day attack takes advantage of an undiscovered security flaw before developers can patch it. In this case, cybercriminals can exploit the vulnerability to steal a user’s personal photos, messages, and account fingerprints simply by placing a call.

To minimize risks, the council advised users to follow six key safety measures:
1. Block calls from unknown numbers
2. Avoid clicking on suspicious links
3. Use only trusted security apps
4. Rely on official sources for information
5. Keep WhatsApp regularly updated
6. Enable two-step verification

The agency warned that such attacks can instantly activate vulnerabilities without the user’s knowledge, often leaving victims unaware that their device has been compromised.

It also urged individuals, especially those in government and critical sectors, to strengthen their device security by enabling multi-factor authentication, updating systems regularly, and avoiding personal devices for sensitive communications.

The council reminded the public to stay vigilant against fake websites designed to steal personal data, money, or identity. Users are encouraged to verify suspicious links through the council’s official safety portal: staysafe.csc.gov.ae/home.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo29 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 08T131635.394

GCC approves ‘one-stop’ travel system, UAE and Bahrain to lead pilot phase

37 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 13T103952.503

CFO, National Museum team up for Filipino Diaspora Museum

1 hour ago
trek

Philippine Art Trek launches in Rome with Pinoy artist Richard Gabriel’s solo exhibition

5 hours ago
iStock 1227611791

Tawam hospital administers first rilonacept therapy in UAE for rare inflammatory diseases

15 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button