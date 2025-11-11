Enrile in ICU due to pneumonia, chances of survival ‘low’

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile is confined in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital due to pneumonia, Senator Jinggoy Estrada said Tuesday.

Speaking during a Senate plenary session, Estrada revealed that Enrile, 101, is in critical condition.

“I have just received a very, very sad information, that our former colleague, former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, is currently in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital, suffering from pneumonia,” Estrada said.

“And I heard from a reliable source, a very, very reliable source, that he has slim chances of surviving.”

Estrada then requested a short prayer for Enrile, which was led by Senator Joel Villanueva.

As of posting, Malacañang has yet to release a statement on Enrile’s condition.