When grief becomes grit: How a UP Cum Laude engineer turned loss into global triumph

The first lessons in sacrifice and resilience often come early in life. For one young boy growing up in a typical Filipino middle-class household, stability was a luxury his parents fought hard to secure. They ran a modest buy-and-sell business in ready-to-wear clothing, and every decision they made—from the family budget to his education—was guided by a single principle: invest in the future, even if it meant sacrificing comfort today.

“We had the stability of living in a home we could call our own, but we did not experience certain simple luxuries, like owning the popular Nintendo Family Computer during the 1980s,” he recalled. “My parents consistently prioritized tuition fees over personal wants, sending me to private schools… Their investment in me fueled my determination to excel.”

That boy grew up to become Engr. Ronald Marasigan De Castro. Today, he stands on the global stage as a Regional Sales Director for the Middle East and Africa at Emerson, a multinational giant, and is recognized for securing the largest-ever project order in his former company’s global history. His journey from a home of humble means to global recognition is proof that Filipino talent knows no borders.

The rise and the crushing blow

Excellence seemed destined for him: salutatorian in high school, and later, graduated Cum Laude in Chemical Engineering at the University of the Philippines. His dream was simple yet profound: to give his parents a comfortable retirement after years of hard work.

But life had other plans.

My biggest dream was to help my parents secure a comfortable life during their retirement. Regrettably, my father died in 2005, just three years after I completed university. His incurable illness took a toll on all of us—physically, emotionally, and financially,” Engr. De Castro said.

Suddenly, the weight of responsibility shifted. The family’s foundation wavered under grief and financial strain. He was thrust into the role of breadwinner, responsible for his siblings’ education and future. He had to make a choice: allow himself to mourn or fight for his family’s survival.

“It was the aftermath of his sickness and of losing him which drove me to move out of the country and find a better way to support the family’s financial needs,” he explained. His journey to the UAE was not fueled by ambition, but by love—and a solemn promise to his father’s memory. It was the ultimate Filipino sacrifice.

The Filipino underdog in Dubai

Armed with his UP degree and a heavy heart, Engr. De Castro entered the intense professional landscape of the Middle East. Here, challenges were more personal than technical.

I was promoted to a role where some colleagues and stakeholders questioned whether a Filipino could perform at the level required… I had to navigate subtle biases and skepticism from peers and clients, which amplified the pressure,” he shared.

His experience reflects the shared story of countless Overseas Filipino Workers: proving that competence transcends nationality. And he answered with results.

By 2015, his performance earned global recognition as his company’s Best New Employee globally. That same year, he established the Middle East branch office in Dubai, building the business from the ground up. His diligence and skill culminated in 2022, when he secured a historic project that achieved 155% of the regional sales target, the largest-ever in his company’s global history. A year after, he was promoted as the Regional Sales Director for the Middle East & Africa.

Recognition of track record

Engr. De Castro’s trajectory of integrity and excellence made him a natural honoree of the TFT Watchlist Awards—a testament to talent, perseverance, and the quiet power of proving doubters wrong.

“It served as both recognition of my track record and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with being entrusted to deliver results on a larger scale,” he said.

After receiving the award, his career accelerated even further. At their company, he continued to build on the Middle East business he had helped establish, driving sales growth and securing major projects across the oil, gas, and water sectors. The recognition bolstered his confidence, enabling him to take on more complex responsibilities, including leading negotiations for high-value contracts and expanding operations into new markets.

The TFT Watchlist Award was not just a recognition of past performance—it became a launchpad. It motivated me to raise the bar higher, embrace new challenges, and prove that Filipino professionals can succeed and lead on an international level,” he added.

The new measure of success

Today, success for Engr. De Castro is no longer measured solely by career milestones.

“Before, I worried whether my siblings could finish school; now, I have supported their education and provided my own children with stability and opportunities I never had,” he said. “What I didn’t have before—security, influence, and the ability to uplift others—defines my success today.”

His journey, he emphasizes, was not about luck—it was about choosing the hard path and walking through it. He credits his resilience to two women who anchored him: “I dedicate this award first to my mother, whose sacrifices and resilience carried our family and laid the foundation for everything I have achieved. I also dedicate it to my wife, who has been my anchor since 2005, supporting me through the challenges of working abroad and inspiring me to balance career with family.”

The award, for him, is more than recognition; it is a call to service. He actively mentors young Filipinos, encouraging them to pursue global leadership roles and proving that nationality is an asset, not a limitation.

“To any young Filipino who feels hopeless right now, remember this: your situation today does not define your future. I once faced struggles that felt overwhelming—losing my father, carrying family responsibilities, and doubting myself abroad. But small steps, taken consistently, can lead to great change. Believe in your worth as a Filipino; we are resilient, creative, and capable of thriving anywhere,” he advised.