OFW Hospital Upgraded to DOH Level 2 Facility

The OFW Hospital has officially been accredited as a Level 2 Hospital by the Department of Health (DOH) — a milestone achievement for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in its mission to deliver quality, accessible, and specialized healthcare to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.

With the new Level 2 License to Operate issued by the DOH Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau, the hospital now operates with an authorized bed capacity of 72 and one (1) Type 2 ambulance, up from its previous 50-bed Level 1 accreditation.

The upgrade allows the OFW Hospital to provide advanced medical services, including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Level 3 Specialized Diagnostic X-ray Services, and Computed Tomography (CT) scanning.

While a Hemodialysis Unit is not yet available, plans are underway to establish the vital service as part of the hospital’s continued expansion.

This achievement marks another step forward in the DMW’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare support for the country’s modern-day heroes and their loved ones.