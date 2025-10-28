Latest NewsNews

OFW Hospital Upgraded to DOH Level 2 Facility

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

The OFW Hospital has officially been accredited as a Level 2 Hospital by the Department of Health (DOH) — a milestone achievement for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in its mission to deliver quality, accessible, and specialized healthcare to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.

With the new Level 2 License to Operate issued by the DOH Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau, the hospital now operates with an authorized bed capacity of 72 and one (1) Type 2 ambulance, up from its previous 50-bed Level 1 accreditation.

The upgrade allows the OFW Hospital to provide advanced medical services, including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Level 3 Specialized Diagnostic X-ray Services, and Computed Tomography (CT) scanning.

While a Hemodialysis Unit is not yet available, plans are underway to establish the vital service as part of the hospital’s continued expansion.

This achievement marks another step forward in the DMW’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare support for the country’s modern-day heroes and their loved ones.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 1 1

Fujairah Police arrest gang 3 hours after stealing Dh195,000 from bank customer

21 seconds ago
IMG 0590

Abu Dhabi man ordered to repay Dh58,868 to woman defrauded of savings

6 mins ago
574093875 1144992547787614 6855939815048946644 n

DBM confident 2026 P6.79-trillion budget will pass on time

10 mins ago
561286401 1402206877930117 7255204658534394963 n

Robin Padilla on Reconnecting with BB Gandanghari: ‘Namiss ko siya’

15 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button