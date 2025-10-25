Knights of Rizal and Las Damas de Rizal celebrate milestone anniversaries and regional assembly in Abu Dhabi

The Knights of Rizal and Las Damas de Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapters have celebrated their milestone anniversaries, bringing together officers and members from the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, with guest representatives from Saudi Arabia, strengthening the regional fellowship across the Gulf.

Held on October 25, with an Area Assembly at the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, the event marked the 10th anniversary of the Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter and the 2nd anniversary of the Las Damas de Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapter, honoring the enduring legacy of Dr. José Rizal.

H.E. Sir Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, KGOR, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, delivered the keynote message, commending the organizations’ continued commitment to Rizal’s teachings.

“On the momentous occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Knights of Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapter and the 2nd anniversary of Las Damas de Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapter, I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt admiration to all our brothers and ladies in knighthood who have upheld the ideals and continue to embody the legacy of Dr. José Rizal here in the United Arab Emirates,” said Ambassador Ver.

The celebration featured special messages from past and current officers, including a welcome address by Sir Vinzor Yee Concepcion, KCR, Chapter Commander – Abu Dhabi; Lady Mechelle Gegalao, LPR, Chapter President – Abu Dhabi; and Lady Dr. Aileen Villanueva, LPR, Regional Lady Premier, Middle East and African Region.

Inspirational messages were also delivered by Sir Dr. Joey Villanueva, KCR, Area Commander for UAE, Oman & Qatar; Sir Raymundo Del Rosario, KGCR, Supreme Commander; and Sir Elmer Casao, KCR, Deputy Chapter Commander.

The event also featured a knighting ceremony and the recognition of members honored for their outstanding leadership and service.