Here’s how to apply for or renew your OWWA membership

Being far from home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on care and protection. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) membership provides overseas Filipinos with access to various programs and services designed to support them and their families—from social benefits and livelihood assistance to welfare aid during emergencies.

If you’re planning to apply for or renew your membership, you can either walk in at any OWWA office or apply online through the OWWA Mobile App.

Both options require the same documents, so make sure to prepare your valid Philippine passport, work permit, and proof of employment, along with the ₱1,431.25 membership fee for October.

Here’s a guide on how to apply for or renew your membership, according to OWWA.

Walk-in at an OWWA office

If you prefer doing things in person:

Visit the nearest OWWA Regional Office and bring all required documents with you. Fill out the OWWA OF Information Sheet that will be provided at the office. Submit for approval and pay the membership fee

If you’re applying through a representative, your Next-of-Kin must:

Bring a valid ID

Submit an authorization letter signed by the OFW

Include other relevant documents as needed

Apply through the OWWA Mobile App

For those who prefer to do everything online:

Download the OWWA Mobile App available on Google Play or the App Store. Complete the Online Form Upload the scanned copy of your valid Philippine passport, residence or work permit, and proof of employment Pay the membership fee in the app The official e-receipt will be sent to your email after payment.

What OWWA membership provides

Being an OWWA member allows you to access:

Social benefits like insurance, hospitalization assistance, and repatriation support

Training and livelihood programs for personal and family development

Emergency support during crises such as natural disasters or conflicts abroad

Assistance for families of overseas workers

By following these steps, you can ensure your membership is active and continue to enjoy the benefits and protection offered by OWWA, even while abroad.