Dubai Ports Authority launches AI-powered drone system to enhance port monitoring and sustainability

The Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has unveiled “Port Eye,” an advanced aerial monitoring system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous drones, marking a major step toward building intelligent and sustainable port ecosystems.

The state-of-the-art system aims to strengthen operational safety, track environmental conditions, and inspect port infrastructure across Dubai’s maritime zones in real time.

Equipped with 4K thermal cameras and environmental sensors, the drones operate within a centralized smart control network, providing live visuals and instant data analysis.

This innovation significantly reduces manual work in high-risk areas, improves energy efficiency, and supports the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero 2050 targets.

“Port Eye reflects our commitment to creating a smart, safe, and sustainable port ecosystem driven by real-time data and AI-powered insights,” said Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority.

“This initiative marks a significant leap in Dubai’s digital transformation of the maritime sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader in smart port innovation.”

According to Al Blooshi, the system has cut inspection time from four hours to just 50 minutes, enhancing decision-making and operational safety.

The AI-driven drones can detect emissions such as sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), sending live readings to a 3D dashboard linked to DPA’s command center for instant response and predictive maintenance.

Early results show that Port Eye has increased inspection efficiency by over 60%, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, eco-friendly port operations and solidifying Dubai’s standing as a global hub for maritime innovation.