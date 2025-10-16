PH, Croatia Launch First Government Hiring Program for Hotel and Restaurant Jobs

Praised for their world-class skills, Filipino applicants in the first-ever Government-to-Government (G2G) Hiring Program received positive impressions from potential employers from Croatia during the final interview session held today, October 15, in Mandaluyong City.

The G2G hiring program stems from the partnership between the Republic of Croatia and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), ensuring safe and ethical labor migration. A total of 212 applicants from across the country were shortlisted for interviews, with some traveling from as far as the Bicol region. Ten Croatian employers flew in to personally conduct interviews and commended the DMW for the smooth and efficient process.

The DMW announced vacancies for 70 cooks, 110 waiters, and 255 room attendants — totaling 435 job openings for the first batch of the G2G program. Each applicant was given 10 minutes to showcase their skills and experience. Due to the high quality of Filipino candidates, some were shortlisted by multiple employers, giving them the opportunity to receive several job offers.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac underscored the importance of the G2G program, saying, “This all began with the directive of the President to deepen our bilateral relations with countries hosting OFWs and to make sure the process in which our workers will be engaged are safe, ethical and transparent.”

Speaking to the applicants, Secretary Cacdac lauded the Filipino workforce’s qualities: “The quality of employment, the decency of the work, and the harmonious relations between employer and employee — that’s what created the demand. The government is here to support, facilitate, and protect. We know the quality of Philippine care, dedication, and love for culture and learning that makes our workers successful wherever they go.”

His Excellency Nebojša Koharović, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Philippines, shared that around 16,000 Filipinos currently live and work in Croatia and have earned a strong reputation among Croatian employers. “You are here because we hear that Filipinos work with such efficiency and ethics. You blend in with Croatians — the values our two countries share are immense,” he said.

Successful candidates will be employed in Croatia with competitive salaries ranging from €976.99 to €1,079.24, or approximately ₱62,500 to ₱69,000 gross monthly, depending on the position.

Ivan Vidiš, State Secretary at the Croatian Ministry of Labor, Pension System, Family, and Social Policy, emphasized that Filipinos are not only excellent workers but also share Croatian values. “We are here because despite the distance, you are a match. Filipinos are extremely good workers and good people who cherish family, faith, and decent work. We want you to feel safe and welcome in Croatia,” he said.

The DMW reaffirmed that the G2G hiring program for Croatia follows a “no placement fee” policy. While no date has been set for the next round of applications, the DMW Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau (DMW-PEGPB) encourages interested applicants to update their DMW portal profiles and enhance their skills to improve their chances of selection.