1 month to go! Dubai T100 unveils 2025 race course and maps with scenic new route

Set against iconic Dubai landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the 2025 Dubai T100 race weekend returns from 13–16 November as one of the premier international events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), featuring an exhilarating course layout.

Triathletes will kick off at the golden shores of Jumeirah 3 Beach – Sunset, pedal past the legendary Meydan Racecourse, and cross the finish line with the Burj Khalifa towering in the background.

No matter the fitness level, there is something for everyone to participate in at the Dubai T100 weekend. Whether you want to enjoy a team event in the Duathlon Relay (5km run, 22km bike, and 5km run) or you’re dipping your toes into the world of triathlons with the Sprint Race (750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run) on Saturday, November 15, or going all in with the epic 100KM T100 Triathlon (2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run) on Sunday, November 16, the course promises to be nothing short of iconic.

Of course, if a triathlon feels a little out of reach this time, The Music Run also returns on Saturday, November 15. Set to music, this 5K high-energy fun run is designed for all fitness levels and adds an inclusive and lifestyle-focused dimension to race weekend, all with Dubai’s stunning cityscape as its backdrop.​​

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), added: “Dubai T100 reflects the vision of making sport and physical activity part of everyday life for everyone in the Emirate. By combining elite international competition with community events such as the Music Run, it creates a powerful moment where world-class sport meets grassroots participation. The race weekend not only highlights Dubai’s ability to host premier global sporting occasions but also inspires residents to engage with sport and turn that inspiration into action.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai T100 exemplifies how global sporting events showcase the energy and diversity of our city while putting some of our most iconic landmarks on the world stage. From Jumeirah 3 Beach – Sunset to the Burj Khalifa backdrop at the finish line, the event captures the spirit of Dubai as a vibrant hub of fitness, community and culture. Hosting Dubai T100 during Dubai Fitness Challenge makes it even more meaningful, inspiring residents and visitors to embrace movement, celebrate togetherness, and experience Dubai’s transformation into one of the world’s most active cities. This event not only highlights Dubai’s sporting credentials but also reinforces our vision of for building a legacy of health and wellbeing for generations to come.”

With the event falling during DFC, the weekend offers a true celebration of movement, health, and community. Spectators can expect live music, food, partner activations, and much more, with further announcements over the coming weeks, all designed to bring a festival vibe to Dubai’s premier triathlon weekend. Whether you’re racing, supporting, or just joining the fun, the T100 weekend is your chance to move, cheer, and connect.

For more details, visit t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate