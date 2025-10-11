Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH News

Jak Roberto clarifies he is not courting Kylie Padilla

Actor Jak Roberto clarified that he is not romantically involved with his “My Father’s Wife” co-star Kylie Padilla.

During the October 10 episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda”, Jak was asked by the host if he was courting Kylie.

He initially smiled and paused before stating that they are just close friends, having built their comfort level while working together on the series “Bolera” three years ago.

Jak praised Kylie for her acting talent, openness on set, and easygoing personality, describing her as “genuine” and “intelligent.”

The discussion touched on Jak buying toys for Kylie’s sons, Alas and Axl, which he explained was to keep the children occupied while Kylie was in Australia, not as a romantic gesture.

“Hindi siya mahirap mahalin. Napaka-open at genuine, napakatalinong kausap. For me, wala sigurong guy na hindi mai-in love sa kanya dahil ganun siya ka-genuine na tao,” Jak said.

He added that he is not considering courting Kylie, choosing instead to cherish the friendship they have built over the years.

