Kiko Barzaga to file impeachment complaint vs. President Marcos

Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga announced plans to file an impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., citing betrayal of public trust as the main ground.

In a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Barzaga showed a document he claimed to be the draft of the impeachment complaint.

“May surprise ulit ako sa inyo. The Marcos impeachment complaint. Under the grounds of betrayal of public trust, I am filing an impeachment for President Marcos,” Barzaga said.

He added that removing Marcos from office would pave the way for a congressional probe into alleged flood control project anomalies.

“And hopefully, Congress will remove him soon so we can start investigating those involved in the flood control anomalies. Bye bye, Marcos!” he said.

In a separate post, Barzaga also urged that Marcos and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, be jailed, saying: “Hindi lang si Romualdez, pati si Marcos dapat ikulong!”

