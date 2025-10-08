Latest NewsNews

Flood control scandal wipes out ₱1.7T from PH stock market — SEC chief

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

The Philippine stock market lost a staggering ₱1.7 trillion in value in just three weeks due to eroding investor confidence amid the flood control corruption scandal, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Francis Lim.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Lim said the controversy has severely shaken public trust despite strong corporate performance.

“The flood control project scandal has shaken public confidence, wiping out an extraordinary ₱1.7 trillion in market value of our publicly listed companies in just three weeks, despite rising corporate earnings,” Lim said.

He emphasized that the sell-off was not due to weak business performance but to “weak integrity.”

“Investors aren’t fleeing because of weak fundamentals; they’re fleeing because of weak integrity. It’s a stark reminder that corruption is a weapon of mass wealth destruction,” he added.

Lim warned that when trust collapses, both the government and the private sector suffer the consequences.

“When trust breaks down, capital dries up, and everyone — government, business, and the public — pays the price,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15

Tulfo Pushes Bill Granting One-Month Income Tax Holiday for Workers

58 seconds ago
iStock 837648824

UAE Extradites Two Wanted Men to Belgium Over Drug, Money Laundering Charges

6 mins ago
iStock 639428158

AI-Powered Screening Boosts Integrity of UAE Lottery

11 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court rejects Dh1 million claim by jewellery firm against ex-employee

24 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button