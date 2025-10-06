Latest NewsNews

Ping Lacson resigns as Blue Ribbon chair amid flood control probe tensions

Staff Report

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has stepped down as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, citing dissatisfaction among his colleagues over the panel’s handling of the investigation into alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.

In his resignation letter addressed to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Lacson acknowledged that several senators were displeased with the “direction” of the probe, especially after some lawmakers were linked to the alleged anomalies. He said others even accused him of focusing on certain senators while sparing House members believed to be behind the questionable projects.

Lacson firmly denied the accusations, insisting that the committee’s investigation was guided solely by evidence. “There are no political considerations in my actions,” he said, adding that he had no plans to seek higher office after his Senate term ends in 2031.

Sotto confirmed receipt of Lacson’s resignation letter. The decision came days after the Blue Ribbon Committee suspended its hearings due to document delays and overlapping schedules related to the 2026 national budget and the Commission on Appointments.

