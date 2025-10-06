Piggatan Bridge in Cagayan Collapses, Trucks Stranded; Probe Underway

The Piggatan Bridge in Alcala town collapsed on Monday afternoon, cutting off a vital route in the province and leaving several trucks stranded. The bridge, constructed in 1974, gave way as multiple ten-wheeler trucks attempted to cross, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed the collapse and coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for rescue and clearing operations. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident and verifying if any injuries or missing persons have been reported.

Local officials have urged motorists to take alternative routes while the damaged bridge remains impassable. The local government of Alcala is working with national agencies to assess structural damage and plan for reconstruction, warning that repairs may take time.

The collapse has reignited public concern over infrastructure safety, especially regarding old bridges in the region. Officials have called for urgent inspections to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of communities dependent on aging transport links.