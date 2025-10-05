Marcos Leads Distribution of DMW AKSYON Fund to Flood-Hit OFW Families in Pampanga

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday, October 3, led the distribution of financial assistance under the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) AKSYON Fund to 3,000 families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by recent flooding in Pampanga.

The event, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Stadium, was joined by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Pampanga Governor Lilia G. Pineda, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Jose Francisco B. Benitez, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, and other national and local officials.

Each beneficiary family received ₱5,000 in cash assistance from the DMW’s AKSYON Fund, which serves as the agency’s primary aid mechanism for OFWs and their families in distress. President Marcos also granted an additional ₱5,000 from his office as a gesture of gratitude to OFWs for their sacrifices and contributions to national development.

“For our beloved OFWs, words are not enough to express our gratitude for your sacrifices, your love for your families, and your service to the Republic of the Philippines,” President Marcos said in his speech.

The beneficiaries came from 17 towns and cities across Pampanga that were severely hit by floods, with many depending on remittances from abroad to sustain their livelihood.

During the event, a Convergence Memorandum of Agreement was also signed by DMW, OWWA, DOLE, TESDA, and the Pampanga provincial government to establish the Kalásag ng Proteksyon para sa OFWs, a framework aimed at protecting migrant workers from illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

The Kalásag framework focuses on four key pillars: Prevention (education and awareness), Protection (immediate aid and legal assistance), Prosecution (swift action against offenders), and Reintegration (skills training and livelihood support for returning OFWs).