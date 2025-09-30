Chie Filomeno appeals for privacy amid breakup rumors with Jake Cuenca

Chie Filomeno urged the public to avoid making “intrusive” comments about her personal life, following speculations that she and Jake Cuenca have broken up.

The two sparked breakup rumors after netizens noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram, though neither has confirmed the status of their relationship.

Filomeno was also rumored to be dating Cebu-based businessman Matthew Lhuillier, an issue she addressed in an Instagram Story on Sept. 29.

“I’ve been reading and hearing a lot these past few days, and I ask that my past relationship, my present life, and the Lhuillier family be left out of this issue,” she wrote. “They don’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing to do with them.”

In another post, the actress stressed: “I may be a public figure, but I am not public property. I ask that my private life remain private.”

Filomeno and Cuenca confirmed their relationship in 2023, with the actor once describing her as “the one that got away.”