Filipino designer Veejay Floresca wins Project Runway Season 21

Filipino fashion designer Veejay Floresca has been declared the winner of Project Runway Season 21, marking another international achievement for the Philippines.

Floresca turned emotional as host and judge Heidi Klum announced her victory over fellow finalists Jesus Estrada and Ethan Mundt, who expressed support after their fashion face-off.

“I’ve seen you, Heidi, since Season 1. I was just a little gay boy in the Philippines watching the show, and I’ve always wanted to do this,” Floresca said tearfully. “And now, this is my time. Thank you so much for being part of my dream.”

Now based in the United States, Floresca shared that she aspired to be the first trans woman to win Project Runway, hoping to inspire her community to pursue their dreams.

Floresca first joined Project Runway Philippines in 2008, where she finished as a runner-up. She also represented the Philippines in the 2022 Miss Trans Star International pageant, placing in the Top 16.

Before moving to the US to expand her fashion business, Floresca had established herself as a sought-after designer in the Philippines.