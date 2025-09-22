One dead, 113 arrested in violent Manila protest

A male protester allegedly involved in the violent Mendiola riot on Sunday, September 21, died after sustaining stab wounds, while another was hospitalized following a gunshot injury.

Both were rushed to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, where the first victim was declared dead on arrival. Authorities said he had no identification, leaving his identity unknown. The second victim underwent surgery for his injuries and remains under medical care.

Several police officers were also brought to the same hospital, as well as to Ospital ng Sampaloc and Ospital ng Maynila, after sustaining injuries during the dispersal of protesters. They were later discharged after treatment for minor wounds.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), a total of 93 police officers were injured and 113 protesters were arrested after what began as peaceful anti-corruption demonstrations escalated into violent clashes in Manila, including in Mendiola, Ayala Bridge, and Claro M. Recto Avenue.

A police report detailed the injuries among law enforcement personnel:

• Eight officers sustained lacerations requiring sutures;

• Nine remain under observation at the Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH);

• One officer may require hospital admission for a suspected nasal fracture;

• Seventy-five sustained minor injuries treated on-site.

Police said officers were hit with rocks, bottles, and improvised weapons, while burning tires and barricades hampered emergency responders in some areas.

The MPD noted that many of those arrested were involved in property damage, attempted forced entry into establishments, and attacks on police. Several minors were also among those detained.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said initial interviews with detainees indicated that many were inspired by events abroad and influenced by a popular rapper.

“Parang gusto nilang gayahin ‘yung nangyari sa ibang bansa at may iniidolo silang isang rapper na nag-udyok sa kanila na pumunta doon tapos magsuot ng black na uniporme, magtakip ng mukha kasi pilosopya nila na ‘no face, no case,’” Aberin said.

Authorities are investigating the identity of the rapper, possible financiers, and whether illegal drugs played a role in the unrest.