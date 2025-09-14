Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia Closes Arar Border After Smuggling Bust Leaves Iraqi Pilgrims Stranded

Saudi authorities shut down the Arar border crossing with Iraq for over 24 hours after uncovering multiple smuggling attempts disguised within buses carrying Umrah pilgrims. Customs officers seized illicit goods, including Captagon pills hidden in bread, vodka bottles labeled as water, and arak concealed in a vehicle’s washer tank.

The closure left thousands of Iraqi pilgrims waiting in harsh conditions, although Saudi border personnel were said to have treated travelers respectfully while ramping up inspections. Authorities stressed that the measures were necessary to prevent contraband from entering the kingdom, especially when traffickers were exploiting religious journeys as cover.

The Arar crossing is one of the most important trade and travel routes linking Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Reopened in 2020 after decades of closure since the Gulf War, the post has become a symbol of renewed cooperation between Riyadh and Baghdad. This latest shutdown underscores both its strategic importance and the challenges of balancing security with the needs of legitimate travelers.

