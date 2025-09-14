Latest NewsNews

Dingdong Dantes Speaks Out on Corruption: “I have never felt so disillusioned, anxious, disturbed, and angry all at once”

Award-winning actor Dingdong Dantes has spoken out against the country’s corruption scandals, expressing deep frustration and concern for the future of the next generation. In a lengthy Facebook post on Sept. 13 titled “What is happening to the world today?”, the actor shared how he and his wife, Marian Rivera, were moved by the ongoing Senate hearings. “What kind of future will our children inherit? Will they grow up in a society that values truth, integrity, and compassion, or one that normalizes deceit and greed?” he asked.

Dantes admitted that he has never felt “so disillusioned, anxious, disturbed, and angry all at once,” saying that the very institutions meant to secure the country’s future may also be the ones denying it to the youth. He stressed the need for dialogue that leads to action, beginning with accountability among leaders. “Those entrusted with responsibility must be held to the highest standard—not to serve themselves, but to choose what is right,” he said.

Despite his frustration, the actor highlighted that there are still leaders who remain true to their values and integrity. Their example, he noted, serves as a reminder that courage and discipline are still possible, even during difficult times. For Dantes, the current moment could be a turning point for Filipinos — an opportunity to reclaim dignity, honor, and hope.

