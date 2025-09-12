UAE ranks among world’s safest in aviation with 98.86% ICAO score

The UAE has been ranked among the world’s safest countries in aviation, earning a score of 98.86% in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The achievement was highlighted in the GCAA’s latest report, Building One of the World’s Safest Skies, part of its new analytical series A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE. The report outlines milestones, challenges, and opportunities in the sector while emphasizing the country’s strong oversight, investment in human capital, use of advanced technology, and adherence to global standards.

As part of the UAE’s National Aviation Safety Plan (2023–2026), the GCAA carried out more than 900 safety oversight activities in 2024, including inspections, assessments, licensing, infrastructure checks, and airspace reviews.

The Authority has also deployed an AI-powered, risk-based oversight model featuring real-time dashboards, automated audit prioritisation, and operator self-assessment tools. The system, aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, enhances regulatory efficiency without increasing workforce numbers.

Other initiatives include the Voluntary Reporting System (VORSY) to encourage hazard reporting, and a communicable disease control protocol (CAR-CDMP) developed with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which has been recognised by ICAO and the World Health Organization.

Internationally, the UAE has strengthened its role as an aviation leader by hosting major global events such as the ICAO Conference on Aviation & Alternative Fuels (2023), ICAO RASG-MID meetings (2024), the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (2025), and the Global Sustainable Aviation Market (2025).

The GCAA said aviation safety in the UAE is treated not as a procedural requirement, but as the foundation of operations, ensuring passenger trust, protecting lives, and supporting the continuity of global air travel.