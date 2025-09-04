Latest NewsNews

Kris Aquino Hospitalized After Blood Pressure Scare, Debunks Death Rumors

Kris Aquino confirmed she was recently hospitalized after suffering a dangerous spike in blood pressure, while also dispelling false reports of her death circulating online.

Aquino revealed through messages shared by her close friend Dindo Balares that her blood pressure reached 172/112, prompting her assistant to call for an ambulance to rush her to St. Luke’s Medical Center. She also shared photos of herself in a hospital bed, along with results from her blood pressure monitor.

The television host admitted the hoax may have stemmed from her unstable health condition and recent medical tests, which showed fluctuating blood pressure and a drop in white blood cell count.

Despite these challenges, Aquino remains optimistic. She told Balares her doctors confirmed that the blood clot which once required surgery has significantly shrunk.

“Marami pa ring dinaramdam at ginagamot kay Kris. Pero lagi pa ring matapang sa buhay. Siya na mismo ang nagsabi, kaya pa,” Balares said.

