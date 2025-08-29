Pinoy Pride: Photographer Gab Mejia Among World’s Top 10 Outstanding Young Persons

The Philippines has once again captured the world’s attention with a shining example of youth leadership and creativity.

Jose Gabriel “Gab” Mejia, a Filipino conservation photographer and multimedia artist has been named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World for 2025—a recognition that affirms the talent, vision, and heart of young Filipinos on the global stage.

This honor, conferred by Junior Chamber International (JCI), is among the most prestigious global awards for youth. For nearly 90 years, the TOYP World Program has recognized exceptional individuals aged 18 to 40 who exemplify excellence in various fields—ranging from cultural achievement to moral leadership, scientific innovation, humanitarian service, and personal accomplishment. Past honorees have included leaders, visionaries, and changemakers whose contributions have shaped societies and inspired generations.

For 2025, Gab Mejia represents the Philippines in the category of Cultural Achievement and Environmental Leadership, placing the nation’s name alongside the world’s most promising young leaders.

A Filipino on the World Stage

For Mejia, being named to this year’s TOYP roster still feels unreal.

“It’s very surreal… it’s such a heavy, heavy name,” he said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

“But beyond the accolade, it punctuates a responsibility—as a youth, as a Filipino—to continue the work that must be done for our culture and environment.”

The recognition, he emphasized, is not solely his own.

“It takes a whole village. I work with indigenous people, youth, scientists, and artists across the Philippines to co-create stories. Being recognized for this award shows truth to power—that community storytelling can be a

The journey of a storyteller

Born and raised in the Philippines, Mejia’s love for nature was instilled at home. His father, a mountaineer, introduced him to the beauty of forests and mountains, while his mother—who grew up in the wetlands of Bulacan—taught him to cherish rivers, oceans, and ecosystems.

One of his most formative moments came at age 13, during a climb on Mount Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia. Though he failed to reach the summit, the experience sparked something deeper.

“It was a turning point. That failure pushed me to tell stories about the environment. I realized I wanted to share that connection with others, especially the youth, so that future generations could experience the same love for nature I was blessed with,” he recalled.

From then on, storytelling became his life’s work. Over the past 15 years, Mejia has used photography, filmmaking, and participatory research to highlight ecological crises and amplify cultural voices. His works have appeared in National Geographic, BBC, CNN, Vogue, and Manila Times, and have been exhibited in Paris, London, Shanghai, and Manila.

Global recognition

Gab Mejia is no stranger to recognition. He is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, a Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Regeneration Fellow, and a fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers. He has received the World Wide Fund for Nature International President’s Youth Award, the TOYM (Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines) for arts and culture, and the CreateCOP28 Global Prize by the United Nations and Art Partner.

Currently, he also serves as a Trustee of WWF Philippines, where he leads conservation-driven storytelling projects, and co-leads a nationwide cultural movement with over 700 indigenous and frontline youth—using creativity and art as climate solutions.

“This recognition really fuels the passion and the purpose. It shows that Filipino creativity and our way of co-creation are not only valid but worth celebrating on the world stage,” he said.

“For me, success is not measured in awards. It’s being able to endlessly tell stories that protect our heritage and environment for future generations. That’s what keeps me alive,” he added.

The Power of TOYP

The JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World is more than just an award—it is a global platform. Each year, it gathers young leaders from over 100 countries, recognizing those who drive progress in fields as diverse as science, culture, politics, business, and humanitarian work.

The award ceremony, which will be held in November 2025 in Tunisia, North Africa,

JCI Philippines, which nominated Mejia, celebrated his win with a powerful message.

“Your artistry and advocacy remind us of the power of creativity in driving awareness, inspiring change, and protecting our shared future. Truly a shining example of how young Filipinos can #RiseUp and inspire others to #BuildBetter for a brighter and more hopeful future.”