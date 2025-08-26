UAE declares September 5 a paid holiday for private sector to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, September 5, 2025, will be an official paid holiday for the private sector in observance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The declaration applies to all employees working in the private sector across the UAE.

The Prophet’s Birthday, also known as Mawlid Al-Nabi, is observed annually on the 12th day of Rabi Al-Awwal in the Islamic calendar.

According to the UAE Astronomy Center, the month of Safar will last 30 days, making Monday, August 25, the start of Rabi Al Awwal. This places the Prophet’s birthday on September 5 this year.

In a rare instance, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will mark the occasion on different dates, as the Kingdom sighted the moon a day earlier.

The Hijri calendar is based on lunar phases, with each month starting upon the sighting of the new crescent moon. The UAE moon-sighting committee meets on the 29th day of each month to confirm the start of the next Islamic month.