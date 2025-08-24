Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica Reunite as Co-Parents at Circus Show with Kids

Former couple Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica delighted fans after reuniting—not as partners, but as co-parents—while spending time with their children, Alas and Axl, at a circus show.

In an Instagram post last August 13, Kylie shared photos from the family outing and thanked Aljur for joining her and the kids. She described the experience as light and nostalgic, saying it felt like going back to their childhood days.

“So much fun. Thank you @ajabrenica for coming with us,” Kylie wrote, praising the circus performers as well.

Netizens warmly reacted to the post, expressing happiness at seeing the ex-couple in good terms and prioritizing their children. Comments praised their co-parenting, with one user writing, “Buti naman ok na ok ang co-parenting niyo. Deserve ng mga bata na minsan present kayo pareho for them.”

Others shared emotional reactions, saying the reunion felt like seeing a “complete and joyful family.”

Kylie and Aljur married in 2018 but separated in 2021, with Kylie later clarifying that AJ Raval was not the cause of their breakup. Aljur eventually confirmed his relationship with AJ, while Kylie has since been linked to a non-showbiz boyfriend, though she remains single as of now.

Recently, Jeric Raval revealed that he already has two grandchildren from Aljur and AJ, confirming speculations about the latter’s family life.

Despite their personal journeys, fans celebrated seeing Kylie and Aljur co-parenting peacefully and spending happy moments together with their kids.