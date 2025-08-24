DMW Reports Higher Budget Use for OFW Protection, Eyes 100% Utilization in 2025

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced improved spending on programs and services dedicated to protecting the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families. The agency said it is on track to fully utilize its 2025 budget.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac clarified that the DMW’s budget utilization for 2024 stood at 73%, not 49% as reported by an online news outlet. He admitted that the figure fell short of the ideal 100% but assured that this trend has been reversed in 2025.

“For 2024, we had a 73% utilization rate. And I admit that is still not a desirable rating as it should be 100%. But I’m glad to report that the DMW had reversed this trend thus far in 2025. And we’re on track toward 100% utilization by the end of 2025,” Cacdac said.

As of July 31, 2025, the DMW’s ₱2.1 billion AKSYON Fund already recorded a 61.8% utilization rate, surpassing the 59% spent in the whole of 2024. The agency attributed the progress to hiring 500 additional personnel, which enhanced its capacity to deliver assistance and services.

Cacdac added that the DMW may even “overspend” to maximize support for OFWs and their families before year’s end.