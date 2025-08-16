Over 1,500 players join Dubai Police esports tournament with AED 200K prize pool

More than 1,500 players from different nationalities, including international participants, are taking part in the fifth Dubai Police Esports Tournament.

Held at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf and running until August 17 the tournament offers a total prize pool of AED 200,000 for the winners.

It features eight games namely Valorant, DOTA 2, EAFC 25 (singles), Counter Strike 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dubai Police Game Jam, and a Capture The Flag contest.

Participants are aged 10 to 35, both male and female, with official matches scheduled From Aug. 14-17, starting at 10:00 am.

An opening session for players’ families was held to promote safe gaming habits and raise awareness about online risks. The session focused on being cautious with strangers and understanding cybercrimes linked to gaming.

Dubai Police also highlighted the “Ecrime” platform, an online service where anyone can report cybercrime incidents, and an awareness hub available at https://ecrimehub.gov.ae/ar for tips on online safety.

Players were reminded to balance gaming with physical activity, avoid sharing personal details or photos with strangers, and ensure secure online transactions.