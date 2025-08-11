Marcos Launches ‘Sumbong Sa Pangulo’ Website to Crowdsource Reports on Flood Control Projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday launched the latest version of the “Sumbong Sa Pangulo” website, urging Filipinos to scrutinize flood control projects in their communities and report both successes and failures directly to the government.

“This is something that everybody can use,” Marcos said during the launch. “Kung maganda yung naging project, kung hindi maganda yung naging project, bakit hindi maganda… ano ang naging problema.”

The upgraded portal, now on its third iteration, allows users to search by barangay, view projects via street and satellite maps, and send feedback. Initially, the database contained only raw coordinates; now, barangay-level addresses are provided to help residents physically inspect sites.

Marcos shared initial findings from the government’s flood control audit, pointing to irregularities such as missing project descriptions, identical contract costs for projects in different locations, and contractors operating across multiple provinces.

“Imposible ‘yan,” he said. He also noted mismatches between provinces with the most projects and those officially identified as most flood-prone.

The President revealed that 20 percent of the national flood control budget has gone to just 15 contractors since mid-2022. Five of these firms hold contracts in nearly all regions.

“Sa 15 na contractor na yan, lima sa kanila ay may kontrata sa buong Pilipinas,” Marcos said, questioning the justification that contracts are intended to benefit local firms. He named the top five firms but stressed, “We are not accusing anyone of anything yet. However, it gives us an idea of how this has been conducted.”

The website launch fulfills a pledge Marcos made in his fourth State of the Nation Address last month, when he ordered a full audit of flood control projects following monsoon rains that flooded parts of Metro Manila.

In that address, Marcos issued one of his strongest rebukes of alleged corruption since taking office:

“Mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino. Mahiya naman kayo sa mga kababayan nating naanod o nalubog sa baha. Mahiya naman kayo lalo sa mga anak nating magmamana sa mga utang na ginawa n’yo.”

Marcos called on the public to take an active role in monitoring infrastructure, stressing that citizen oversight is vital to preventing misuse of public funds.