Team Liquid Philippines spotted playing with Saudi Royal after MLBB Mid-Season Cup win

Following their win at the 2025 Esports World Cup, Team Liquid Philippines was seen casually playing Mobile Legends with Saudi royal Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud over a meal.

The Filipino esports team defeated defending champion SRG of Malaysia with a 4-1 score to claim the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup title held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Their win secured Team Liquid PH a historic milestone as the first organization in a single country to complete all MLBB trophies, including the World Championship, Southeast Asia Cup, and Super League.

His Royal Highness, who also serves as Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and the Arab Esports Federation, met with the team shortly after their championship match.

“His Royal Highness casually playing MLBB with the boys was not in my MSC25 bingo card,” Team Liquid PH posted on Facebook.

The Esports World Cup, hosted in Saudi Arabia, is one of the world’s largest esports tournaments, drawing elite teams from across the globe to compete in multiple game titles.